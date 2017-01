Your street address will help generate your sample ballot and will not be used for any other purpose.

To see who will be on your ballot, enter all or part of your address.

Which candidates' views on the issues most closely match your own? Take our Select A Candidate survey.

Programs A-Z --------------------------------- All Things Considered American RadioWorks American Routes A Prairie Home Companion As It Happens BBC World Service Car Talk Classical Music Composers Datebook The Current Rotation Dale Connelly Show Day to Day Fresh Air Friday Favorites Grammar Grater Holiday Programming In The Loop Jet Streaming The Local Show Marketplace Marketplace Money Marketplace Morning Report Marketplace Tech Report The Metropolitan Opera Midday Midmorning Minnesota Orchestra Morning Edition The Morning Show MPR Presents Musicheads The New Releases New Classical Tracks On the Media Only a Game Open Air The Opera Performance Today Pipedreams Policast A Prairie Home Companion Radio Heartland Radio Lab Redefinition Radio Rhythm Lab Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Saint Paul Sunday Sound Opinions Speaking of Faith The Splendid Table The Story Studio 360 SymphonyCast Talk of the Nation Talking Volumes This American Life Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Weekend Edition Saturday Weekend Edition Sunday The World The Writer's Almanac No longer on the air

Links and Resources

Candidate Pages

Carol Moseley Braun



SNAPSHOT

Carol Moseley Braun dropped out of the race for president just a few days before the Iowa caucus. She threw her support to then-frontrunner Howard Dean. Up until the beginning of 2003, it had appeared that Braun's intent was to try to win back the Senate seat she lost in the 1998 election. She says her presidential bid was an attempt to advance "the cause of women," with the idea of becoming the first woman to be elected president of the United States. According to some reports, insiders in her campaign urged her to run in order to derail the campaign of Al Sharpton. Braun comes with baggage of her own. She was widely criticized during her time in the Senate for embracing African dictators -- especially Nigeria -- despite their apparent brutality. Her loss in the '98 election is blamed primarily on allegations of illegal campaign financing, even though she was never charged with any wrongdoing. She has raised relatively little money, and many of her campaign staff has been laid off. But she picked up endorsements from the National Women's Political Caucus and NOW.



Former Illinois Sen. Carol Moseley Braun dropped out of the presidential race Thursday and endorsed Howard Dean as "a Democrat we can all be proud to support." Braun, the only woman and one of two African-Americans in the race, left the field four days ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Her departure left eight men vying for the Democratic nomination to challenge President Bush this fall.

Howard Dean accused President Bush of pursuing a policy that will "allow North Korea to become a nuclear power" on Tuesday, as a Democratic presidential debate turned into an all-out assault on President Bush's foreign policy.

Seven of the nine democratic presidential candidates debated in Des Moines, Iowa, Sunday night in the first official event of the election year. Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean was sharply criticized by his rivals on taxes, health care, and terrorism. Drake University political scientist Dennis Goldford discusses presidential politics.

In a feisty, first debate of the election year, Howard Dean drew fire from fellow Democrats on Sunday over trade, terror and taxes, then calmly dismissed his rivals as "co-opted by the agenda of George Bush."

Eight of the Democratic presidential candidates ganged up on front-runner Howard Dean and former Vice President Al Gore, hoping to take the luster off Gore's newly minted endorsement of Dean.

The 2004 presidential election is still 11 months away, but the presidential campaign is well underway in Minnesota. Three Democratic candidates recently kicked off their Minnesota campaigns, and some are mobilizing Minnesotans to travel to Iowa in advance of next month's caucuses. Meantime, Republicans are working to sign up a record number of Minnesota volunteers for President George W. Bush's re-election campaign.

President Bush is stepping up the pace this week, packing in four sessions with wealthy Republican donors in as many states. Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidates are building their paid staffs and paying frequent visits to Wisconsin, before the Wisconsin primary in two months.

Democrats are reacting strongly to an ad running in the crucial early election state of Iowa that talks about Bush's stand on the war on terrorism and Iraq. The ad, sponsored by the Republican National Committee, signals a strategy for addressing criticism of the administration's efforts in the Middle East.

Rep. Dick Gephardt and Democratic rival Howard Dean intensified their war of words on Monday, attacking each others' records in the latest in a series of Democratic debates.

Howard Dean said Wednesday he regretted the pain he caused by saying that the Democratic Party must court Southerners who display the symbol of the Confederacy in their pickup trucks.

The presidential election is just a year away, and Democrats and Republicans are saying Minnesota is a toss-up. Former Vice President Walter Mondale says he thinks Americans are becoming increasingly dissatisfied with the Republican leadership in Washington. Former Republican Sen. Rudy Boschwitz says President Bush is vulnerable now; but Boschwitz says a year is a long time, and he's predicting the issues will break in Bush's favor.

We discuss the potential impact of third-party candidates in the 2004 elections with professor Lawrence Jacobs. He discusses his 2004 Election Project at the Humphrey Institute.

Health care looms as a major issue in the presidential campaign of 2004. How do the Democratic candidates stack up against President George W. Bush when it comes to health care proposals?

Washington insiders seeking the presidency gave Wesley Clark a rough welcome to the Democratic race, dismissing the insurgent outsider's 11th-hour allegiance to the party and assailing his indecisiveness on the Iraq war.

Democrat Carol Moseley Braun, the only black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate, formally declared her candidacy for president Monday, forging ahead with a long-shot bid in an otherwise all-male contest for the White House.

Friday's Week in Review covers the national political stories as well as the local, including the official entrance of two more Democrats in the presidential candidate field and negotiations on state employees' contracts.

With President Bush's poll numbers dropping, many of his fellow Republicans are uneasy about the state of the U.S. economy, rising budget deficits, and the U.S. military operation in Iraq. Meanwhile, Democratic presidential contender Richard Gephardt launched his sharpest attack on rival Howard Dean Friday, likening his views on Medicare to past efforts led by Republican Newt Gingrich to cut the health care program for seniors. We discuss Presidential politics and other national political issues.

Democrat Howard Dean's claim that he is the only white politician who talks about race to white audiences drew criticism Wednesday from one of his presidential rivals. Sen. John Edwards said the entire field discusses racial issues on the campaign trail.